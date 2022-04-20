Laramie Police Department LPD investigates thefts, asks for reports By Boomerang Staff Apr 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Anyone missing any power tools or catalytic converters from their vehicles are encourage to contact the Laramie Police Department. Courtesy Photo/Laramie Police Department An array of cordless power tools recovered Monday by Laramie police. Courtesy Photo/Laramie Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Laramie Police Department is investigating a rash of reported thefts of cordless power tools and catalytic converter from vehicles.As part of the investigation, the LPD is asking the public for help in identifying victims as numerous stolen items were recovered Monday.If you or someone you know were a victim, the police ask you call dispatch at 307-721-2526 and make a report.It's also a good time to encourage people to label or mark their tools and valuables and record serial numbers in the event of theft. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists