The Laramie Police Department is investigating a rash of reported thefts of cordless power tools and catalytic converter from vehicles.

As part of the investigation, the LPD is asking the public for help in identifying victims as numerous stolen items were recovered Monday.

If you or someone you know were a victim, the police ask you call dispatch at 307-721-2526 and make a report.

It's also a good time to encourage people to label or mark their tools and valuables and record serial numbers in the event of theft.

