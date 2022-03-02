The Laramie Police Department reports a trio of felony arrests that stem from incidents Saturday and Monday.
In the first, LPD responded to the 2100 block of Thornburg Drive at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday on a report of a domestic dispute.
Further investigation resulted in the arrest of Jennifer S. Hamilton,, 37, on suspicion of strangulation of a household member. If convicted, Hamilton could face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
The second happened at nearly 10 p.m. Saturday when officers were dispatched on a report of a theft in the 4300 block of Grand Avenue.
As a result of the investigation, Gale M. Lachowicz, 30, was arrested on suspicion of felony theft and an additional misdemeanor offense, which wasn’t detailed in the LPD press release announcing the felony arrest.
If convicted, Lachowicz could face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.
The third came at about 8:40 p.m. Monday when the Police Department responded to a report of someone stalking in the Laramie area.
As a result of investigating the report, Brian Hoopes,, 42, was arrested on suspicion of stalking, the LPD reports.
Stalking is defined as someone engaging in conduct that’s reasonably likely to harass another person in violation of an order of protection. It’s a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.