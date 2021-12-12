Boomerang Writer
On paper, it was a mismatch.
Crook Industries put its corporate resources behind a vigorous legal effort to go take down critical social media maven Cody Weston — until the Laramie High School Mock Trial Team got on the case.
LHS brought two teams to the Wyoming High School Mock Trial state competition this year to battle the case of fictional Crook Industries, supplier of a “miracle” hand cream, that sued fictional Instagram influencer and local rodeo legend Weston.
The company brought a lawsuit against Weston for breach of contract when he denounced the company upon learning about its unethical sourcing practices and mistreatment of workers in Southeast Asia.
LHS Team A won the state title and LHS Team 1 was right behind in second place.
The students spent two months preparing for the competition, practicing during school and outside of class two to four times a week.
“It was just a really supportive environment and a great group of friends,” said Audrey Yeung, a first time member of the mock trial team. “I think that a great part of our success is how encouraging everybody is.”
The students practiced the case with their teacher, Whitney Martin, and retired attorney James Learned, along with Erik Oblasser and Mike Bennett from Corthell and King P.C.
“We’re foremost grateful for our attorney coaches who took time off in the afternoons and evenings to … give us legal insight that only a professional in that (field) would have,” said Kieran Burns, one of the team captains. “That’s definitely one of our most valuable assets.”
The competition had some added excitement when first-time mock trial participant Xiner Luo had to step in for a teammate because of a scheduling conflict.
“I took over her direct and cross (examinations) and the closing argument,” Luo said. “That meant memorizing a whole new script. At first I was a little bit nervous … but it was really fun, especially doing closing.”
Team manager and captain Sam Alexander said that in addition to the positive atmosphere and help from the community, some new approaches led the team to success this year. Students have the opportunity to take a yearlong mock trial course for the first time, meaning they can prepare for the national competition in school. This also is the first year the team had captains.
“I think it’s made a huge difference,” Alexander said. “Having that leadership was important to helping newbies really grow. They’re incredible. They’ve really shone in the state competition.”
The national competition will take place May 5-7 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The case will be released April 1, meaning the nine-person nationals team will have more material to prepare in less time.
“It’s really a different level of competition than we’re used to here in Wyoming,” said Seneca Shoales, also a team captain.
This year’s national competition is particularly important to the seniors, who missed an opportunity to attend their sophomore year when it was canceled near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team is excited to have this experience to continue to grow their skills and the program itself.
“There used to be at least five teams that participate (in the state competition), maybe more, so it’s disheartening to see the program shrink,” Martin said. “No matter, the Laramie students earned their honors this year and every year they have participated in the competition. I’m unmeasurably proud of my students and the program we’ve built at LHS.”