The Albany County School District 1 Board of Trustees appointed Mary Alice Bruce to fill a vacancy on the board during a special meeting Wednesday evening.
Bruce is a professor emeritus of counselor education at the University of Wyoming, where she spent more than 30 years teaching in the College of Education. Prior to coming to Laramie, she was a school counselor and math teacher, including a stint as a math teacher in Kenya with the Peace Corps.
“Making a difference in the community really matters to me,” she said.
Bruce was one of four applicants to fill a vacancy on the board created by the resignation of Jamin Johnson. Also applying were Dan Bleak, Gwen Clark and Jeff Suloff. Bruce also was a finalist to fill a vacancy in November.
Board Chairman Janice Marshall thanked all four applicants and welcomed the newest trustee.
“Congratulations Mary Alice, and thank you to Jeff and Dan and Gwen for your interest in serving on the board,” she said.
During an interview Wednesday, Bruce said her 50 years of experience in public education and a passion for the field were reasons to appoint her.
“I’m a tireless worker, I’m devoted and determined and I have a lot of life experience and a lot of skills I think could be helpful,” she said.
In answering a question about how parents and the community should be involved in students’ education, she said input is important, but educators should take the lead.
“A collaborative discussion together — really carefully listening to the perspective of the parents — is really helpful,” she said. “At the same time, the teachers, the staff and the administration (should) take the lead on the curriculum and the education, because they’re prepared and they’re trained.”
Bruce praised the Albany County School District for its skilled employees and its use of data-driven decision-making.
“The professionalism and the resources of the personnel are superb,” she said.
She pointed to teacher salaries as one area that could be improved to attract the strongest candidates. Funding as a whole is another concern, she said.
“That looming financial cut by the Legislature is a little worrisome and something we’ll have to be taking a look at,” she said.
Bruce will serve until the next school board election in the fall, at which point an election will determine who serves out the remainder of the term, which runs through November 2024.
She said she is excited to get to work.
“I have a lot to learn, so I look forward to learning from you all,” she said.
The school board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 9. A work session is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 2.