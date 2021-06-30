Free meals are available for Laramie kids all summer long from a couple different sources.
Feeding Laramie Valley is continuing its annual Kids Out to Lunch summer program while also continuing the weekend dinner program it started last fall called Kids Home for Dinner.
Children 18 and younger can pick up a meal from the Feeding Laramie Valley headquarters in LaBonte Park from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. weekdays. Adults accompanying children can purchase a meal for a suggested donation of $1.50.
Each lunch includes an activity prepared by Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies. On Fridays, from 3-6 p.m., families can pick up two meals to reheat over the weekend.
“This provides meals seven days a week for whoever needs and wants them,” said Gayle Woodsum, Feeding Laramie Valley’s founder.
Sandy Moody, who coordinates the meal programs for Feeding Laramie Valley, said all meals are prepared from scratch by volunteers.
“We just try to serve healthy, homemade food,” she said.
The Albany County Public Library is running its Stories in the Park program at 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays at LaBonte Park to coincide with the lunch program.
Woodsum said families are invited to enjoy their meal in the park, even though there aren’t any indoor dining options available. An obstacle course for kids is also in the works.
“We’ve got it decorated and set up in the back where people pick up their meals,” she said.
Just like last summer, Albany County School District No. 1 is offering free to-go breakfast and lunch at multiple locations around town through Aug. 25. Any student can pick up a meal from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekdays at Spring Creek Elementary School, Linford Elementary School and Laramie Middle School.
Also, a mobile distribution vehicle will make stops from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Laramie Recreation Center parking lot; Slade Elementary School, 1664 N. Cedar St.; Washington Park, 954 N. McCue St.; 1010 S. Sixth St. and the corner of Colorado Avenue and Franklin Street.
Call the district’s food services office at 721-4482 for more information.