As the rest of Wyoming braces for snow, the rest of the week in Laramie is looking dry and cold.
While up to 7 inches of snow is expected in Cheyenne, the storm is expected to just miss Laramie, which will receive only a dusting, said Matt Dewey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. This is because surrounding areas are experiencing an upslope flow system from the west and northwest, but Laramie will see the opposite.
“With an upslope flow system, we have to lift air from the ground and into the sky,” Dewey said. “Wind rides along the mountain range and air is lifted that way, where it cools and condenses and turns into precipitation.”
The Snowy Range Mountains should still receive between 1 and 3 inches of new snow, Dewey said, adding that while Laramie will see little of the white stuff, it will be cold.
Temperatures are expected to drop Wednesday with a high in the teens and a wind chill between minus 5 to minus 10 degrees. Wind gusts of up to 25 mph are expected and could cause some snow drifts or blowing snow.
Heading into the weekend, highs are expected to increase into the 30s with lows remaining in the single digits, Dewey said.
Drivers should watch out for snow and reduced visibility throughout the coming days. As of Tuesday, the Wyoming Department of Transportation was warning of some wet and slick spots on area roads.
Both directions of Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins were closed Monday afternoon because of multiple crashes near Laramie. The highway has since reopened.