A wet spring and summer season so far has impacted the city of Laramie’s mosquito control efforts.
After spraying for the insects last week, Laramie City Council discussed West Nile prevention Tuesday with the city’s new mosquito supervisor, Hunter Deerman, a biologist who recently moved from Mississippi.
“If things seem a little bitey and itchy, the connection I think isn’t between what we’re trying to do for mosquito control as much as it is what we’re getting in terms of a wet spring and the kind of weather here we’re getting at the beginning of the (season),” Mayor Paul Weaver said of ongoing mosquito complaints from residents.
The City Council passed a memorandum of understanding that clears the way for rural areas near Laramie to provide data to mosquito control surveillance services.
This allows the city’s Mosquito Control Surveillance Services department to use money from the 2022 Emergency Insect Management Grant to trap mosquitos for West Nile virus testing. Nearby rural communities do not have the necessary infrastructure to trap and test insects as is needed.
As a result of the agreement, nearby rural communities will receive $5,000 to cover the costs of mosquito traps and other management options.
As Laramie has dealt with a high population of mosquitos early in the summer season, the city sprayed for mosquitos last week to reduce larvae. While Deerman said this reduced overall mosquito populations, some residents might continue to be harassed from mosquitos.
“There are still some pockets we have to deal with. We’re looking at potentially doing another larvicide coming up here in the next week or two.” said Parks Manager Scott Hunter.
City Council discussed mosquito traps as a method of controlling the spread of West Nile this summer in addition to fogging. The city uses a combination of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention traps and New Jersey light traps.
Deerman said the CDC traps use carbon dioxide to “mimic human breath, or breath from mammals,” which can attract the mosquitoes. He also said that his team noticed a drop in mosquitos since they began spraying and fogging.
Chemicals now being used for spraying and fogging include Zenivex for adult population control, which mosquito technician Taylor Albright says is one of the safest options for mosquito spraying and is approved for use in organic farming. Outside city limits, organophosphate insecticides are used when high mosquito populations are detected.
“The West Nile Virus Plan also has provisions for aerial application of permethrin over the city limits in the event of a (West Nile virus) outbreak,” the grant application says. Permethrin is a commonly used insecticide for treatment of head lice.
Zenivex is primarily used for adult mosquitos within city limits because it is mostly safe for humans and animals to be around, but it can be a risk to bees in the area. Beekeepers can register their hives with the Wyoming Department of Agriculture to be notified of mosquito control initiatives and be put on the “NO SPRAY” list.
Others with concerns about Zenivex exposure can call the mosquito hotline at 307-721-5056 for more information or request that sprays and fog are not applied at their addresses.
The city has 19 fogging trucks are working throughout the area.