The Laramie Music Teachers Association offers a variety of opportunities for its members and their students to learn and perform in the community.
The association, which is a part of the Wyoming Music Teachers Association, as well as its national counterpart, aims to promote music education in Laramie.
“We can help each other grow, and we offer opportunities to our students to be able to grow,” said Lisa Rickard, a piano teacher and one of the group’s members.
Rickard said she and other local music teachers are serious about their profession.
“We want to offer our students the best music education we can,” she said.
She and others also said the Laramie Music Teachers Association is one avenue by which they advance their own teaching skills.
“I get so much out of the group,” said piano teacher Cheryl Hemphill. “I’ve just learned a ton from this group.”
Through the national, state and local associations, teachers are exposed to learning opportunities, conferences, webinars and other resources. They’re also able to bring students to statewide conferences and national competitions.
The Laramie group organizes an annual fall recital and a spring event called Laramie Achievement Day, during which students receive feedback about their playing from a professional adjudicator.
The group also organizes a biennial performance to raise money for a local project or organization. A few years ago, the group used its funds replace the piano at Edgewood Spring Wind.
Piano teacher Alla Latchininsky said the local association, which meets once a month, is always open to new members teaching any instrument.
“This organization is very strong, and it provides the beautiful art of music for the community,” she said.
For Laramie residents seeking a piano teacher or other music teacher, group members suggested contacting the University of Wyoming Department of Music, D&L Music, Westphal’s Piano Company or their public school music teacher for a list local teachers. They also refer requests among themselves, depending on who has availability to take on new students.