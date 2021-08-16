Johnson Greg 4-14.jpg
The Laramie Boomerang and Rawlins Times welcomes Greg Johnson, a veteran Wyoming journalist, as managing editor for the publications starting today.

Johnson, 52, comes to the Gem City from Gillette, where he spent more than seven years as managing editor for the Gillette News Record. His award-winning headlines, writing and page design helped the News Record stand out as one of the top newspapers in the Cowboy State. He also quickly earned a reputation as one of the state's top energy reporters.

Over his 29-year career as a journalist and editor, Johnson's experience ranges from covering a mass murderer and a cannibal in southern Colorado to the Colorado Supreme Court as it made landmark tax and education law. Prior to his stint in Gillette, he spent seven years as a writer and managing editor for Sarah Palin's hometown newspaper in Wasilla, Alaska, during her selection and campaign as John McCain's running mate in the 2008 presidential election.

Johnson grew up in the Denver suburbs on the Front Range of Colorado and attended the University of Colorado at Boulder. He said he recalls many trips to Laramie as a kid when his dad would take him to University of Wyoming football games.

"I've always had an affinity for Laramie and fond memories of it as a distinctly Western town," Johnson said. "I'm looking forward to building on and expanding the Boomerang's tradition of covering local news and telling local stories.

"We also will expand and improve the newspaper's digital footprint and make your local stories more accessible and relatable."

Johnson's experience and reputation as a top-notch journalist will be an asset for the Rawlins and Laramie newspapers, along with his experience and depth of understanding for distinctively Western issues and ideals, said Bill Albrecht, regional president for APG of the Rockies, the papers' parent company.

"I am extremely happy that we have Greg joining our team in Laramie and that he is a part of APG of the Rockies," Albrecht said. "The fact that Greg has been in Wyoming for seven and a half years will be a benefit to all our readers.

"The relationships he has created during that time at the state level is a plus. I look forward to having Greg lead the Boomerang forward and secure good, strong content for all of Albany County."

