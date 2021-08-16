...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT this
afternoon.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Portions of southeast Wyoming
WHEN...Until 1 PM Monday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
The Laramie Boomerang and Rawlins Times welcomes Greg Johnson, a veteran Wyoming journalist, as managing editor for the publications starting today.
Johnson, 52, comes to the Gem City from Gillette, where he spent more than seven years as managing editor for the Gillette News Record. His award-winning headlines, writing and page design helped the News Record stand out as one of the top newspapers in the Cowboy State. He also quickly earned a reputation as one of the state's top energy reporters.
Over his 29-year career as a journalist and editor, Johnson's experience ranges from covering a mass murderer and a cannibal in southern Colorado to the Colorado Supreme Court as it made landmark tax and education law. Prior to his stint in Gillette, he spent seven years as a writer and managing editor for Sarah Palin's hometown newspaper in Wasilla, Alaska, during her selection and campaign as John McCain's running mate in the 2008 presidential election.
Johnson grew up in the Denver suburbs on the Front Range of Colorado and attended the University of Colorado at Boulder. He said he recalls many trips to Laramie as a kid when his dad would take him to University of Wyoming football games.
"I've always had an affinity for Laramie and fond memories of it as a distinctly Western town," Johnson said. "I'm looking forward to building on and expanding the Boomerang's tradition of covering local news and telling local stories.
"We also will expand and improve the newspaper's digital footprint and make your local stories more accessible and relatable."
Johnson's experience and reputation as a top-notch journalist will be an asset for the Rawlins and Laramie newspapers, along with his experience and depth of understanding for distinctively Western issues and ideals, said Bill Albrecht, regional president for APG of the Rockies, the papers' parent company.
"I am extremely happy that we have Greg joining our team in Laramie and that he is a part of APG of the Rockies," Albrecht said. "The fact that Greg has been in Wyoming for seven and a half years will be a benefit to all our readers.
"The relationships he has created during that time at the state level is a plus. I look forward to having Greg lead the Boomerang forward and secure good, strong content for all of Albany County."