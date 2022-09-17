A longtime fixture at the Laramie Boomerang has been named the community newspaper’s managing editor.

David Watson, who has spent the last 20 years covering local high school and University of Wyoming sports for the Boomerang, will lead the newsroom as the 141-year-old community newspaper continues to evolve. That includes growing the organization’s delivery of local news through traditional print and multiple digital platforms.

