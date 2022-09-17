A longtime fixture at the Laramie Boomerang has been named the community newspaper’s managing editor.
David Watson, who has spent the last 20 years covering local high school and University of Wyoming sports for the Boomerang, will lead the newsroom as the 141-year-old community newspaper continues to evolve. That includes growing the organization’s delivery of local news through traditional print and multiple digital platforms.
“I’m excited another chapter has begun after more than 20 years at the Boomerang,” Watson said, who begins his new role Saturday. “I’ve learned a lot during this journey from many of whom I consider mentors in the journalism industry — especially for local community journalism that matters most for Albany County and Laramie.”
Watson takes the reins from former Managing Editor Greg Johnson, who left to pursue another professional opportunity.
“I wish Greg well in his new venture and appreciate his efforts in bringing the Boomerang back to a solid journalism foundation,” said Bill Albrecht, regional president for APG of the Rockies, the Boomerang’s parent company. “He had a tall order when he arrived a year ago and met the challenge.
“While I know he did not accomplish everything he wanted to do while he was with us, he did make a big difference and we are grateful for the difference he has led.”
In Watson, Albrecht said the Boomerang and Albany County have a proven journalist with a passion not only for reporting local news, but for the community he calls home.
“Having the opportunity to extend the offer to David Watson to lead the Boomerang’s content team in Laramie is one of the pleasures of my position,” he said. “While David is not originally from Laramie, he considers it home.”
Albrecht also noted Watson has had opportunities to pursue other journalism jobs, but always “has decided to stay, and that is good for our organization and good for Laramie.”
The change will be noticeable for longtime Boomerang sports fans who have come to rely upon Watson’s award-winning coverage of local high school and UW sports, Albrecht said.
“Most know David through his sports reporting and editing, but if you spend any time with him at all you will understand that he is versed in politics, outdoor activities, the people of Albany County, running a business and engaging with people,” he said. “I welcome David to my leadership team and look forward to what he does to continue making a difference in Albany County.”
While Watson has served several stints as interim managing editor in the past when the Boomerang was between editors, he said the time now feels right to take the chair permanently.
“I’m eager to continue to learn and keep moving forward with the many improvements we’ve made in such a short time frame in print and digital content, which our readers expect from their newspaper,” Watson said. “I truly believe in the Boomerang’s moniker phrase ‘your connection, your community — since 1881.’ I also look forward to engaging even more with the entire community and working with everyone as we progress together into the future.”