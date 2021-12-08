An enthusiastic storyteller and news writer has joined the Laramie Boomerang to write about the people and happenings around the Gem City of the Rockies.
Abby Vander Graaff, 22, is a May 2021 Colorado State University graduate, where she was the content managing editor for the student newspaper, The Rocky Mountain Collegian, during her senior year.
The challenges of putting out the newspaper and managing 16 people during several surges of the COVID-19 pandemic were unique, she said.
“I learned a lot from that because we had to come up with so much on our own and solve so many problems on our own with no frame of reference,” Vander Graaff said. “We also didn’t get to know some of our staff members because some were remote.
“We made the best of it. We did a Secret Santa where we delivered stuff to people’s doorsteps. … Then we went on Zoom and opened them together.”
She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Liberal Arts with minors in Spanish and anthropology and graduated with a 3.9 GPA. Her passion for writing and the unique blend of being a small Western town while hosting Division I university drew her to Laramie.
“I am from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and moved to Laramie after graduating,” she said. “I love to read, eat cookies and enjoy the outdoors in my free time. Having spent time in both a rural small town and a college town, Laramie seems like a wonderful combination of the two.
“I’m excited to learn more about what makes this community special and to be a part of sharing that with others. I hope to honor this place by telling its stories in a way that’s as true and engaging as possible.
Vander Graaff will bring a positive energy to the Boomerang newsroom and has unlimited potential to grow as a news writer and storyteller, said Managing Editor Greg Johnson.
“We’re excited to have Abby here and look forward to her quickly becoming a valuable member of our team and the Laramie community,” Johnson said.