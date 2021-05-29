Although Friday was his last day of work in Laramie, former Adams Publishing Group regional general manager Gary Loftus wanted to assure readers the Boomerang is here to stay.
“The paper is here and will continue to be here, providing the information and news the community needs,” Loftus said. “The Laramie Boomerang [has been] the paper since 1881 and will be the paper in 2081.
“We have really solid and committed subscribers, and it’s refreshing to know that people in this area really love their papers and really want their papers,” he continued. “I want to assure the community that we’re not going anywhere … and we do everything we can to give them their papers.”
Loftus, who oversaw the operations of the Laramie Boomerang, Rawlins Times and Rock Springs Rocket Miner newspapers, decided to retire after nearly 50 years of newspaper experience and three years with Adams Publishing Group. He plans to return home to family in Quincy, Illinois.
“I congratulate Gary on an incredibly successful career and wish him well in his deserved retirement,” APG of the Rockies Regional President Bill Albrecht said. “When I met Gary in Laramie, it was obvious he had a devotion to the Boomerang and the Laramie community. His passion for the business and his leadership during the last year with the COVID-19 pandemic is very much appreciated.”
Like many small businesses, government offices and organizations in Laramie, the Boomerang’s office had to close its doors to public access in March of 2020 to comply with Wyoming Department of Health, Albany County Public Health and APG requirements. The Boomerang is looking forward to reopening to the public, hopefully in June, on a date to be determined soon.
Also of concern to many who have seen the “For Sale” sign for quite a while in front of the Boomerang office on the corner of Fourth Street and Grand Avenue: No, the Boomerang is not going out of business or moving to another location.
The building recently changed ownership, and the Boomerang will continue to be a tenant, with an added benefit of taking advantage of an opportunity to consolidate the business office, which has already begun.
“While there have been several changes with the Boomerang including the sale of the building, frequency of distribution and staffing changes, we are not going anywhere,” Albrecht said. “We are doing everything to continue to be able to keep a local reporting team and advertising/marketing sales team active and contributing to the community.”
The Boomerang is also in a period of transition in the editorial newsroom during an active search for managing editor and reporter positions.
As for Loftus’ immediate plans for the future, “It’s time to look toward other things,” he said.
He also plans to spend more time exploring history, especially in Illinois.
“I love history … and Illinois is a great state for history,” Loftus said.
Loftus started at APG as general manager for the Boomerang in December 2018 and was promoted to regional general manager, tasked with oversight of the Rawlins and Rock Springs papers in July 2019.
“The most important part of any manager’s job is to recognize and listen to the people doing the work,” Loftus said.
He also said allowing employees space to make their own mistakes creates growth and experience.
“We have begun to look for Gary’s replacement and hope to have someone in the leadership position of the Boomerang and laramieboomerang.com working in Laramie,” Albrecht said. “APG of the Rockies and I are committed to keeping a leader in the community and expect them to be engaged in the daily life of Albany County.”