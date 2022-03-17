As the city of Laramie continues to work toward improving its infrastructure it's looking internally to bolster its internal technology and operations.
The city has begun updating its enterprise resource planning software, the digital blueprint that drives its internal and public operations. The new system will increase efficiency of city operations and make it easier for residents to access government services.
The project is estimated to cost about $2 million and will be implemented over the next three or four years. The city has a five-year plan to pay for the project, which includes one-time and recurring fees.
“(This is an) investment that you make maybe once every 20 years, so it's super exciting for our community to be able to make that investment,” said City Manager Janine Jordan.
The city’s current software is more than 20 years old, and in addition to lacking in graphics and information, it is no longer being updated or supported.
“We want to make better decisions because the data will be there,” said Chief Operating Officer Malea Brown. “You can hardly get a report out of that old software.”
City Council approved a motion to award contracts with Tyler Technologies Inc. and Koa Hills Consulting to help with the conversion during a meeting in December, according to city documents.
Once complete, people can more easily pay their utility bills online and see data on their resource consumption. Builders will be able to apply for permits online and city documents and other information will be more easily accessible.
The bulk of the updates will impact the city’s internal operations. The first stage of the project is in the financial department. The city has grown into a a $92 million operation that conducts thousands of financial transactions each month, Brown said. The new system will streamline the way the city coordinates bill paying services on such a large scale.
Later on, Geographic Information System mapping will be integrated into the utility building setup and maintenance work orders will be accessible and shareable online.
One of the central benefits of the new system is an ability to integrate different types of software used across the city by its departments.
“It's going to allow us to be so much more efficient in terms of staff time and public resources,” Jordan said.