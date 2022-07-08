How many peppers can pepper chowers chew if pepper chewers could chow down?
For Wayne Oakland, it was nine jalapeños late afternoon Thursday at the Laramie Jubilee Days Flaming Gorge Jalapeño Eating Contest.
On a warm, sunny day in downtown Laramie, passersby could hear the call from the stage at the intersection of 2nd Street and Grand Avenue: “It’s all about the pepper, baby!”
Hosted by the Laramie Sunrise Rotary Club for the sixth time, this year’s contest had 19 brave participants — some hesitant and others ready for the challenge.
Rotary Club President Ryan Bennett said the organization loves to host the event to help kick off the busy stretch of Jubilee Days.
“Last year, this entire intersection was just jam-packed full of people,” Bennett said. “(It’s) just a little bit of festivity to get everybody going and in the spirit of Jubilee Days.”
Contestants were given 3 minutes, a cup of milk, a few tortillas and a bowl full of fresh, thick jalapeños to down on in an elbow-to-elbow line of competitors encircled by an intrigued and enthusiastic crowd.
Oakland, who is from Laramie, won the 2022 crown, the 12th in Jubilee Days history. His first time competing, Oakland said he took the challenge because he likes spicy food, and it seemed like fun. He outpaced his picnic table neighbor and former champ Joshua Riffee, and nearly doubled the original estimate that he could eat at least five jalapeños in the allotted time.
Riffee has now finished four Flaming Gorge contests, winning two of them and placing second in another. He said he doesn’t do anything to prepare for the competition, and the challenging part isn’t what one would expect.
“It's really about speed, not spice,” Riffee said. “People think that it's going to be too spicy for them. If you get hit by the spice and you can't handle anything spicy, you're screwed, but the key is just to stuff as many down your throat as you can."
Another first-timer, Natasha Miller, said the most difficult thing was actually eating the entire pepper quickly. She was nervous before the competition, but also joined because she likes spicy food and said the spice wasn’t bad. Miller finished with a count of four jalapeños, just shy of her pre-competition estimate of five.
Local restaurant Born in a Barn donated this year’s jalapeños, and Rotary member Tim Snowbarger joked that the club received thousands of peppers — at least that’s what it felt like when they were cutting and washing them the day before.
“These kinds of events, they're just fun,” Snowbarger said. “They bring a sense of fun and … a sense of coming together (on) a beautiful day.”
Snowbarger said extra jalapeños were donated to other organizations, given to Rotary Club members and even frozen by Laramie Connections to use in future meals the organization will prepare and donate.
The top four contestants received gift cards to local businesses. All participants were offered free ice cream after their fast and furious burn, something Rotary Club members tried to use to draw in participants.
Following Oakland’s nine-jalapeño win, Coleman Garnich, Jon Lundblad and Dexter Goetz were announced as winning second, third and fourth places respectively, with eight jalapeños consumed.