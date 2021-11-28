Saturday’s mild fall weather provided a perfect backdrop for the dozens of local vendors who rely on the annual Laramie Plains Civic Center Holiday Craft Fair. And with an ongoing national supply chain crisis, many attendees said they expected to make a lot of progress marking off their holiday gift lists.

Those entering the south gymnasium at the civic center were gently reminded to mask up and hand sanitizer was available for use. Most wore masks as they slowly made their way through the rows of vendors.

Even so, the fair had an overall holiday feel and energy that belied the underlying impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

And although finding a place to park near the building at the corner of 7th and Garfield streets, those willing to walk a few blocks were rewarded. The variety of items available ran the gambit from stunning wildlife photography and home décor to inexpensive items perfect for a child’s budget.

