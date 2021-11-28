Five-year-old Norah Veinbergs, right, holds out the polished rock she choose to buy from Luke Tyser at the Ty Family Treasures table at Saturday’s Holiday Craft Fair at the Laramie Plains Civic Center. Also enjoying the polished stones are her sister, Maija, 7, and mom, Leah Veinbergs.
One of the busiest tables at the annual Holiday Craft Fair at the Laramie Plains Civic Center on Saturday was this booth selling homemade hot cocoa bombs. Here Jamey Haviland, right, bags up selections for Celie Russell.
Saturday’s Holiday Craft Fair filled the south gymnasium at the Laramie Plains Civic Center with a variety of handmade and unique holiday crafts and gifts, including home decor that brings a vintage feel to the season.
Leslie and Scott Allen of Laramie spent a little time at Greg Bregquist’s GCB Photos booth examining some of the stunning wildlife photography on display Saturday at the Laramie Plains Civic Center’s annual Holiday Craft Fair. A steady crowd weaved its way through the 40 tables and booths at the venue on a crisp fall day looking for some unique holiday gifts.
Greg Johnson/Laramie Boomerang
Greg Johnson/Laramie Boomerang
Greg Johnson/Laramie Boomerang
The Holiday Craft Fair at the Laramie Plains Civic Center on Saturday had a steady, but not overcrowded, stream of customers.
Greg Johnson/Laramie Boomerang
Saturday’s mild fall weather provided a perfect backdrop for the dozens of local vendors who rely on the annual Laramie Plains Civic Center Holiday Craft Fair. And with an ongoing national supply chain crisis, many attendees said they expected to make a lot of progress marking off their holiday gift lists.
Those entering the south gymnasium at the civic center were gently reminded to mask up and hand sanitizer was available for use. Most wore masks as they slowly made their way through the rows of vendors.
Even so, the fair had an overall holiday feel and energy that belied the underlying impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
And although finding a place to park near the building at the corner of 7th and Garfield streets, those willing to walk a few blocks were rewarded. The variety of items available ran the gambit from stunning wildlife photography and home décor to inexpensive items perfect for a child’s budget.