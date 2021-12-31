No cost. No judgement. No car left behind. No reason to drive drunk.
A free service takes the excuses out of driving impaired after a New Year’s Eve celebration. It’s a service that A-1 Recovery and Towing, and a team of volunteers, has provided for 25 years.
The offer is simple: On New Year’s Eve, anyone who has had too much to drink — or plans to include alcohol in their celebrations — can call 307-760-1213 from 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 3 a.m. on Jan. 1 for a free ride home. If the caller doesn’t want to leave a car behind, it will be towed home as well.
The service is for the drivers in the Laramie area, which spans towns as far away as Centennial and Bosler.
The program is offered in memory of Ray Candelaria, the brother of A-1 Towing co-owner Nicole Swett. The hope, she said, is to have a night where no one is arrested for DUI.
Candelaria was 17 when he got into a car with someone who had been drinking.
“The car left the road at 100 (mph) and it killed them both,” said Shane Swett, Nicole’s husband and partner at A-1. “If we can save one life, if we can keep one person to where they need to go so no others are touched by this as we were, then we did what we wanted to do.”
“We do this to honor him, to remind people don’t drink and drive. It can happen to you. I don’t want it to happen to you,” said Nicole, her voice touched by tears even after 25 years.
“My brother was killed Sept. 5, 1993. There is not a day that doesn’t go by that we don’t miss him, think about him, wish he was here,” she added. “Not one day. If there is one day when I can help spare you my family’s pain, please take advantage of it. Let’s stop DUIs, at least for one night.”
The program also honors Shane’s father and his support for the program.
“My father, Nicholas Swett, just passed away. It’s been a year ago; he was just so proud that I did that, that I would go out and do it religiously,” Shane said. “I love to do it for him.”
The program is made possible by volunteers, he said. An informal dispatch center is set up in the Swett living room, and Nicole, with the help of Karen Lundahl, takes calls and sends out the 10 drivers in cars or tow trucks. In addition to A-1 Towing, Laramie GM Auto Center and Cowboy Glass supply vans.
Laramie Police Chief Dale Sadler said his department can see the impact of the free ride program.
He said that while there is a culture of alcohol consumption in Laramie, programs such as the free New Year’s Eve rides and the University of Wyoming’s Safe Ride program have helped change attitudes about drinking and driving.
“People have taken it more seriously,” Sadler said. “If people are going to consume alcohol, and they will, they will be more responsible. We have seen fewer crashes and fewer bad outcomes from drinking.
“A-1 has done a great job for all these years providing a beneficial service.”
Sadler said his department works cooperatively with Shane Swett and the volunteers in the program.
“We appreciate A-1’s willingness to do this year after year,” he said.
The ride-home program started with four Laramie towing services, Shane said. Over the years, other agencies closed or were unable to continue.
“I told myself, when I start my own company, I’m going to do it,” he said.
And when he became the owner of A-1 in 1997, he offered rides the next New Year’s Eve and 10 people took advantage of it.
“We towed one person home,” Shane said. “He started driving and after two blocks decided he shouldn’t.”
Since then, the numbers have grown, but depend on the weather and the day of the week that New Year’s Eve falls on, said Nicole, who runs the New Year’s Eve switchboard.
“First year, we gave 10 rides. Second year, 10 rides. Now, in slow years, we’ll get anywhere from 200-300 people,” she said. “Busier years, 500-800 rides.
“(It) depends on when New Year’s falls. When New Year’s is Thursday or Friday night is when we are the slowest, because a lot of people go out of town. If it’s Saturday night, Monday, Tuesday, we get super busy.”
The service also has evolved over the years to provide more than just rides home.
“We’ve stepped it up quite a bit in the past few years,” Shane said. “We’ll pick you up from your house. Someone might only come out once a year, they meet friends, have a good conversation.
“They stopped in to have one, one turns into five and they realize they made a mistake, so they need a ride home. They say, ‘Can I get my car home?’ They don’t want to lose their car because they needed a ride.”
The riders are appreciative and most are well-behaved, he said. The service will pick up party-goers at bars, restaurants or private homes. Regular towing service for cars involved in crashes or in a ditch also is still available, but not free.
“We see a lot of kids who are really grateful for it. There have been some people where we’ve had to pull over and let them puke,” Shane said.
He said requests for help are slow until midnight, and then business picks up.
“It’s good to know that someone will take care of you — take you home, take your car home,” he said.