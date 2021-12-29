Boomerang Writer
From foot care to teaching to a simple hug, Lorraine Saulino-Klein shows up for Laramie. In fact, it can feel like she’s everywhere, said her friend Erin O’Doherty, who nominated her.
Saulino-Klein, 72, moved to Laramie in 1989 and volunteers at the Downtown Clinic, St. Paul’s Newman Center, and more. She has also served on the Albany Community Health Clinic Board, the Wyoming Retirement System Board and works in suicide prevention on the #LaramieCares Board.
A self proclaimed survivor and caregiver, Saulino-Klein believes that “one person can make a difference to one person.” She uses her experience as a nurse and community member to help others any way she can.
“I really don’t do anything extraordinary,” Saulino-Klein said of her nomination as an “Unsung Hero.” Rather, she said, it comes down to trying not to ignore people in need.
Saulino-Klein grew up in Long Island, New York, with her three brothers. She recognizes the help her family received from the community as a part of what got her to where she is today.
“People talk about times being hard … but lots of times they had food and shelter … We didn’t have food and shelter all the time,” Saulino-Klein said.
Saulino-Klein remembered a moment when someone gave her a jacket for free that she’d been saving up to buy, and noted that it was a Rotary award that allowed her to go to nursing school.
“They might say they are, but nobody is a self-made person,” Saulino-Klein said.
Saulino-Klein attributes many of her life’s blessings to her husband, Dr. Daniel S. Klein, who volunteered at the Downtown Clinic since its founding and passed away in 2004. She says part of the reason she has what she does is because of him, and that she wants to share her home and blessings with others.
From yard sculptures, signs affirming that “Black Lives Matter” and the predominance of photos and artwork from around the world, the Saulino-Klein home certainly does stand out — and for good reason. The house has been the site of weddings, parties, births and events, in addition to being a safe place for about 10 students that Saulino-Klein has taken in over the years.
“She’s an incredible friend and neighbor — as in the whole city of Laramie neighbor,” Lisa Muller, who nominated her, said.
Saulino-Klein even added a neighborly touch to her many different capacities as a nurse, including in hospice care, wound care, doula work, overseas work and more.
Saulino-Klein currently owns a foot care business that she says keeps her quite busy, especially because she is one of few foot care providers in the area. O’Doherty said this is an essential and often neglected area of healthcare, especially for older patients.
“Nobody touches the elderly,” Saulino-Klein said.“That human touch is so essential and so ignored.”
This is why Saulino-Klein makes it a point to incorporate massages and human touch into healthcare routines. She also seeks out ways to get patients care no matter their financial situation.
Outside of nursing, Saulino-Klein is politically active in the Democratic Party. She‘s worked on campaigns and used her nursing background to advocate for reproductive rights, and more recently mask wearing and COVID-19 vaccinations.
Saulino-Klein said some may see her as a “Wild liberal with purple hair … but kindness is where it’s at.” She believes in the power of dialogue and the importance of keeping good relationships with people of different political perspectives.
A big part of her advocacy is letter writing, which she has applied to other areas as well. She makes it a point to write letters lending support to various members of the community who might be going through a hard time.
Between all her different areas of focus in nursing and volunteer projects, Saulino-Klein seems most concerned with simply getting people the help they need, whatever that may mean.
“She’s a real treasure in our community,” O’Doherty said. “I appreciate her values, the way if there’s somebody who needs help she offers. Not in a self-sacrificing way, just matter of fact.”