...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero expected.
* WHERE...Locations mainly west of Interstate 25.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Community groups gathered to reflect on their progress and identify future needs during presentations to Laramie City Council and Albany County Board of Commissioners this week.
Each year, the city provides money to partner organizations in the areas of social service, arts and culture and civic work. The money comes from the 5th Penny General Purpose Tax, which is a voluntary local tax approved by voters.
For the current fiscal year, the city awarded $420,604 to the community from the tax money. Roughly half the money went to partner programs and half to fee-for-service contracts with Laramie Regional Airport, Laramie Chamber Business Alliance and Laramie Main Street Alliance.
For the upcoming fiscal year, 24 community groups applied for a total of $315,600 in funding, according to city documents. This was more than what was budgeted, which reflected many of the partner organizations that said they experienced an increase in demand for services since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SAFE Project, an organization that supports survivors of domestic violence, had its busiest year ever in 2021, said spokesperson Faryn Babbitt. It served more than 400 clients.
By the end of 2021, Laramie Soup Kitchen was providing an average of 102 meals a day, up from its average of 82 meals per day, said Executive Director Ted Cramer.
Many of the organizations, such as Salvation Army, Laramie Interfaith and Family Promise, fill the gaps for people experiencing homelessness as there is no homeless shelter in the city. In addition to the pandemic, the groups cited rising housing costs as an issue for their clients.
Family Promise has seen a 250% increase in demand for its financial assistance program, said spokesperson Josh Hopkin.
Laramie City Manager Janine Jordan recommended the city increase its contributions from previous years by 5% to account for the upswell of demand, coming to a total $210,634. This would still require the council to give about $100,000 less than the requested amount.
The city has budgeted $220,000 for its fee-for-service partners.
Each council member will make a recommendation of funding from community partners, and city staff will calculate an average of the recommendations that will be proposed for approval during a work session tentatively scheduled for May 24.