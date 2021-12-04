The trail name is yet to be determined, but suggestions include “Death Awaits,” “Give up Hope” and “Trail of Tears.”
If coming across such a trail sign would give you second thoughts on proceeding, the new ski loop making its debut this season at the Happy Jack Recreation Area may not be for you. Advanced skiers, however, may relish the challenge.
This ski loop, currently dubbed the benign “B Loop,” is one of the new additions created by members and staff of the Medicine Bow Nordic Association.
Kelly Steiner, MBNA president, said the steep B Loop comes off another new loop called Miner’s Loop. All of the new routes at the Happy Jack Recreation Area are winter-use only and not cleared for summer activities.
“We also re-routed Gobi’s trail,” Steiner said. “That trail is going to be wonderful now and much more interesting to ski.”
Another change is to a portion of the Summit Loop. Now it avoids the section that tended to get wind scoured with the snow blowing away. Other routes were buffed out by grinding stumps and eliminating rough areas known to nick the bottoms of skis.
“We won’t know for sure how the changes work until we go through a season,” Steiner said. “We’re hopeful these changes improve snow coverage and make the routes easier to groom.”
Van Jacobson, longtime financial officer for the organization, said the new routes add about 3K for a total distance of around 17K.
“To do all the trails in a day would be a really good ski,” Jacobson said. “It would take a while and a good bit of effort.”
After a year of COVID-19 that eliminated most races and many of the instruction classes, those activities return this season. George Jones, MBNA board member, said the racing season kicks off Jan. 15 with the Laramie Middle School Race, followed the next weekend with the state high school race.
“Our organization hosts the annual Pole Mountain Shuffle on Jan. 29 as a fundraiser,” Jones said.
Other events include the Wyoming Winter Senior Games, the University of Wyoming Nordic Invitational and Laramie Loppet.
Mary Thorsness, MBNA coordinator, said the Kid Ski, Wee Ski and Youth Ski lessons are slated to be held in late January and into February.
“We are able to use the warming hut for those programs this season,” Thorsness said. “We’re still working through some administrative issues and are looking for a new ski school director, so having them this season is not finalized. Keep an eye on the MBNA website for updates.”
Ken Cramer, MBNA vice president, has taught adult lessons for years, if not decades, and his classes return this season. Cramer offers two classes through MBNA, each going for four Sunday sessions starting in late January and into February.
“This first class is for those who never skied before or for someone wanting to update their skills,” Cramer said. “It focuses on learning the basics from the beginning and includes learning to go uphill and downhill on skis on both groomed and ungroomed trails.”
The second class, using the skate technique, is for skiers new to skating but not new to skiing. While not focused on racing, Cramer said the class goes through all the basics of various skate techniques.
Use of the ski trails is tracked via a trail counter out of the Tie City Trailhead. MBNA board member Bern Hinckley has kept track of skier usage through the seasons. The trails’ popularity is quite high, attracting skiers from around the region and along the Front Range of Colorado.
“Even with the slow start last year and lack of activities, we still counted 20,324 skier round-trips,” Hinkley said. “That’s not as high as other years, but it varies more due to the length of the ski season. Last year, like this one, had a late start.”
Of course, all the planning and preparation is moot until the snow arrives. Randy Hulme, head groomer for MBNA, asks everyone to perform ardent snow dances to get the season going.
“We’re excited for the season with the new trails and re-routes,” Hulme said. “Now all we need is snow.”