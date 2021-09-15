We had production delays Wednesday morning that heavily impacted our delivery times. Many of our carriers will be serving through out the morning. As there is street traffic now we have asked them to make safety their number one priority. Several of our carriers work as professors, teachers and professionals and have completed as much of their route as they can before heading off to their day jobs. Their colleagues will complete delivery. Our apologies for any inconvenience.

