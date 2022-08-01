Rabbits and kids were hopping around the Albany County Fairgrounds Monday morning to show off their handling and grooming skills at the county fair's rabbit show.
As a week of more events began at the Albany County Fair, youth in the Future Farmers of America program brought rabbits they raised and groomed.
While it seems simple, many rabbits have intense care needs. Both lionhead and angora breeds were present. These rabbits often have more than one coat of fur and shed more than other breeds, making their care more complicated.
“(You have to) make sure their fur is in good condition, they have trimmed toenails so that they don’t scratch anybody and make sure they’re fully brushed out,” said Kellen Vohland, a young participant in the show. “The hardest part of showing is, honestly, getting out of that mindset of like, ‘I can’t do this’ or ‘I’m going to lose.’”
When bringing their rabbits to the table for judging, kids answered a variety of questions from judges and gave many details on their animal’s alignment with breed and show standards. They also had to stretch the rabbits’ legs, show the gender of the animal and give details on their diets.
Rabbit showmanship is competitive and judged on a 100-point scale.
Another competitor, 12-year-old Adelaide Vasek, said that one of the hardest parts of being in Future Farmers of America and showing animals is remembering to do everything that is required, especially under pressure.
Kids also spent a lot of time holding and petting their rabbits. With some of the animals molting, brushing them was especially important in maintaining a strong relationship with the rabbits. In addition to creating that bond, kids found they had to interact with each other and adults helping with the competition.
“I make my people skills better (by being in FFA),” Vohland said. “I know how to public speak and I can talk to almost anybody in any kind of situation.”
Many of the kids showed a bit of nervousness at the start of showing, growing more comfortable as the event went on. Additionally, they found themselves getting a chance to participate in something with their siblings, parents and neighbors that they wouldn’t be able to without FFA.
“I would say it helps build trust with people and build (bonds) with animals,” said competitor Dax Evertson.
While there are many benefits for FFA kids participating in rabbit showing, and programs are often expensive because of the costs associated with an animal’s care.
“This year we weren’t able to keep them at the fair because we didn’t have them vaccinated in time,” said competitor Adelaide Vasek.
In addition to vaccines, Vasek’s rabbit was a lionhead that requires more maintenance than other breeds.
“It’s a lot of work. I mean, she has meetings multiple times a month for all her different projects,” said Adelaide Vasek’s mother, Paula Vasek. “The cost is a lot, like the vaccines for the rabbits are very expensive, but it’s fun to see her do what she loves.”
Despite the stage fright some kids found and the expenses, FFA activities are a important part of the organization families value. Throughout the Albany County Fair, kids involved in FFA will have a variety of opportunities to show off their skills in agriculture and animal raising.