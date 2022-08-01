Rabbits and kids were hopping around the Albany County Fairgrounds Monday morning to show off their handling and grooming skills at the county fair's rabbit show.

As a week of more events began at the Albany County Fair, youth in the Future Farmers of America program brought rabbits they raised and groomed.

Rabbit

A white and black rabbit peeks through the bars of its cage while waiting to be shown at the Albany County Fair.
Dax Evertson

Dax Evertson, 14, shows his mini rex to a judge at the Albany County Fair Rabbit Show.
Sam Vasek

Sam Vasek, 8, prepares to show his rabbit Splat to judges at the Albany County Fair Rabbit Show on Monday.
Fresca lays down

Fresca, a gray dwarf rabbit, relaxes while waiting to be shown off to judges at the Albany County Fair rabbit show.

