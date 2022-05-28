When she was young, it started out simple enough.
Laramie resident Jennie Lawrence recalls keeping a journal when she was a girl. The object of her writings was a deer herd, and she kept notes about their numbers and habits. Lawrence is now retired after teaching science at Whiting High School and other Laramie area schools for about two decades.
“I have always had an interest in science,” Lawrence said. “I had it back then, and it continues with me today.”
Lawrence is one of a small army of volunteers across the country participating in what is collectively called citizen science. These programs are increasing in popularity where they harness the time, energy and expertise of volunteers. Some participants have considerable science background while others are novices, just curious about the world around them and wanting to learn more.
Citizen science opportunities vary considerably in the level of knowledge required, the fitness level needed in data collection and the species or environmental conditions targeted.
The University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute offers a range of citizen science opportunities and is a great place for Wyoming residents to volunteer to collect scientific data.
Lawrence joined the Biodiversity Institute’s Rocky Mountain Amphibian Project last year. With that project, which continues this year, teams of people adopt a catchment, which is an area where water is collected by the natural landscape. Each team visits the catchment twice during the summer and systematically searches for frogs, toads and salamanders.
Lawrence said she learned a lot about amphibians through the training, and then had a good excuse to spend a couple days up in the mountains looking for critters.
“My husband tagged along and we had difficulty finding the site initially, so it was more strenuous than expected,” Lawrence said. “We got it figured out, though, and conducted the survey and even found a few chorus frogs.”
While such a project requires the ability to hike and bushwhack, there are other opportunities for those with either limited mobility or who aren’t comfortable traipsing through the woods.
The annual Great Backyard Bird Count held every February can be conducted in someone’s own yard. Lawrence took part in the count this last year and said it was a fun opportunity to look for birds in the middle of the winter.
“That is something anyone can do even for those not that mobile,” Lawrence said. The event website (birdcount.org) offers suggestions for bird identification for those new to birding, and directions on how to submit the data.
Lawrence also contributes data through the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, called CoCoRaHS and pronounced KO-ko-rozz. This is a network of citizen scientists across the nation that measure and report daily precipitation in their area.
“I run out to my rain gauge every day we have precipitation to record and report how much rain, hail or snow fell,” Lawrence said. “It is an interesting and easy way to contribute to scientific studies.”
As if collecting precipitation data, counting birds and looking for frogs weren’t enough, Lawrence took her science passion a step further by joining the Wyoming Naturalist Program.
“I graduated from the program last weekend after our group did a camping trip at Sinks Canyon State Park,” Lawrence said. “I am excited; now I have even more opportunities to contribute to the collection of science data as a Wyoming Naturalist.”
The easiest way to get started in citizen science projects is to check the Biodiversity Institute website for opportunities and also sign up for their monthly newsletter. Upcoming projects range from collecting vegetation data in areas burned by the Mullen Fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest, looking for amphibians, joining the annual bioblitz, looking for Monarch butterflies or wandering routes in the winter to count moose.
Lawrence suggests doing a Google search for any topic of interest to find other opportunities to help with data collection.
“Just look at the world around you,” Lawrence said. “Become aware, put the phone down and just look at all the wonders that abound in the natural world.”