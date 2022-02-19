Super Tag raises $1.6M for conservation
The Wyoming Super Tag raffle raised $1.6 million for conservation in 2022, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
The program saw another record-breaking round of ticket sales, bolstered by hunters vying for 11 chances to get a license for the state’s premier big and trophy game, according to a news release.
Created by Gov. Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature in 2013, the Super Tag raffle provides hunters opportunities for hunting licenses and raises money for wildlife management in Wyoming. This year 124,602 tickets were sold, nearly a 1.5% increase from last year. The program has raised more than $9.2 million for top conservation issues since its inception.
This fall hunters will pursue bighorn sheep, moose, mountain goat, elk, wild bison, deer, pronghorn, black bear, gray wolf and mountain lion or a combination of three species of their choice with the Trifecta.
Winning the Super Tag allows hunters to choose any open hunt area in the state, with some limitations depending on license availability for moose, sheep and wild bison. Furthermore, lifetime limits and waiting periods do not apply and hunters keep their preference points
Tickets for the 2023 Super Tag raffle are on sale now until Jan. 31.
Senators sponsor bill to mark Yellowstone anniversary
Wyoming’s two U.S. senators are among sponsors of a Senate resolution to celebrate the upcoming 150th anniversary of the establishment of Yellowstone National Park. Much of the park is in Wyoming, among other Western states.
The action would designate March 1, 2022, as Yellowstone National Park Day, according to a Tuesday news release quoting Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. He also is ranking member (the top GOP member) of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., is also on board with the resolution. Other co-sponsors include U.S. senators of both political parties and who hail from other states that are home to the park: Idaho and Montana.
Yellowstone “is enjoyed by people from all across the world. It offers incredible outdoor recreation in Wyoming and iconic natural wonders like Old Faithful,” said Barrasso. It is “the first national park,” noted Lummis.
The resolution’s text notes that more than 4 million people visit the park annually, and that in 2020, they spent $444 million in “gateway communities.” It is estimated that this, in turn, supports more than 6,000 jobs in Wyoming, Idaho and Montana; the National Park Service employs permanent and seasonal staff at the site.
A spokesperson with the Senate committee did not immediately return an inquiry seeking details on whether the resolution could be approved in time for March 1.
Patagonia, others threaten to boycott major outdoor show
An environmental conservation group and two dozen outdoor recreation companies, including Patagonia, REI and The North Face, announced they would boycott the Outdoor Retailer trade show if it’s moved from Denver back to Salt Lake City, accusing Utah’s leaders of trying to chip away at protections for national monuments and public lands.
The Conservation Alliance, comprised of more than 270 companies, said in a news release that Emerald X, the publicly traded company that owns Outdoor Retailer, is considering moving the show despite widespread industry objections.
“Our position on the location of the Outdoor Retailer trade show remains clear and unchanged: The show belongs in a state whose top officials value and seek to protect public lands,” Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert said.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox’s office and Emerald X did not respond to emails seeking comment.
But Cox asked the show last year to return to Salt Lake City, saying the location offered economic benefits for both Utah and outdoor retailers.
“We’ve missed you for the past several years, and we’ve made some improvements while you’ve been away,” he said in a video released in October in which he referenced airport renovations and an increase in hotel room capacity.
The outdoors industry took a stand after Utah lawmakers asked President Donald Trump in February 2017 to repeal the newly designated Bears Ears National Monument. Thirty outdoor companies objected, and the Outdoor Retailer show announced it would move from its longtime home in Salt Lake City to Denver.
The following December, Trump reduced the size of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in Utah. Patagonia sued and declared on its website, “The President Stole Your Land.”
Those protections have since been restored by President Joe Biden, but The Conservation Alliance says Utah’s leaders are still trying to undermine the monuments.