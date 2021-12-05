...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains,
Laramie Valley, East Platte County, Converse County Lower
Elevations, Niobrara County, Central Carbon County, Goshen
County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
TOP: The Tough Guys Lawn Care float in the annual Downtown Holiday Parade included two vehicles, rolling snow saucers and an abundance of lights. Sponsored by Downtown Laramie Wyoming, the theme of this year’s parade was “Christmas Vacation.”
LEFT: The boys in the Miller family cleaned up on candy collection at the Downtown Holiday Parade parade through downtown Laramie on Friday. The brothers watched the parade with parents Kevin and Julie Miller.
BOTTOM LEFT: Pistol and Pete represented the University of Wyoming at Friday’s annual Downtown Holiday Parade.