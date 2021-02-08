The city is in the process of completing a multi-phase water system rehabilitation project in the Third Street corridor, from Palmer Street to Superior Court. The city will be replacing over 11,000 feet of water main, 27 fire hydrants, and nearly 130 water services.
The project is in three stages, with Phase 1 having already been completed. The work on Phase 2 and Phase 3 will occur inside the Third Street public right of way.
It will involve abandoning the old water main and installing a new one along the western side of the street. This will incur unavoidable temporary inconveniences to area businesses and the general public, including disruption to vehicular and pedestrian travel. These will occur between now and 2022.
The city will be providing safe, temporary water service, but caution it may differ from what is currently available. Property owners who need a large diameter water service (for fire suppression and/or domestic use) are asked to contact the city project manager, Willaim Winkler, at 307-343-0749.
The city, as well as the project consultant, WWC Engineering, will receive questions and comments via email and phone. Plans are available for review on the city website, https://cityoflaramie.org/709/City-Projects