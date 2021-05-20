The Albany County Board of Commissioners spent time at the end of Tuesday’s meeting considering ways to mitigate the cost of liability insurance for Pilot Hill Inc.
Jennifer Curran, who works in the Albany County Attorney’s Office, told the commission that Pilot Hill Inc. can’t purchase liability insurance through the Local Government Liability Pool because it’s not a governmental entity. Rather, it’s a nonprofit organization that contracts with the county to manage the Pilot Hill parcel.
Insurance coverage was requested of Pilot Hill Inc. by the University of Wyoming as they negotiate a management agreement for the university-owned portion of the parcel, Curran said.
Pilot Hill Inc. recently spent $36,000 to buy a year’s worth of independent liability insurance for the parcel.
“That’s a huge portion of money every year and in the long run isn’t something that’s overly sustainable for Pilot Hill Inc.,” Curran said.
Commissioner Sue Ibarra met recently with Curran, Pilot Hill Inc. executive director Sarah Brown Mathews and Marilyn Kite, a member of the Pilot Hill board of directors, to consider their options.
“A whole lot of different things were discussed,” Curran said, adding that no solution will happen quickly. “We need to start thinking on it and figuring out what we need to do.”
The commissioners agreed that liability insurance was important, as a lawsuit against Pilot Hill Inc. could wipe out that organization’s assets and jeopardize the entire arrangement. Plus, the county would then be responsible for lease payments to the state for the next 25 years.
“I don’t see that coming from the locals because we’re so thrilled to have this area and the possibilities there, but we don’t control people,” Ibarra said of a lawsuit. “We have people coming from out of state, and it could happen.”
Nor do they want to return the lease to the state.
“There wouldn’t always be a guarantee that the state wouldn’t turn around and sell it or do an exchange or something else,” Curran said.
Brown Mathews said the Board of County Commissioners could ask the incoming county attorney to inquire of the Wyoming Attorney General if Pilot Hill Inc. could be deemed an “instrumentality” of the county and thus fall under the county’s legal protection. An instrumentality is an organization that performs government functions but without the full powers of government.
“That is also an avenue that we could pursue,” she said.
Brown Mathews said that option could take months to determine, but everything is covered in the meantime.
“In the short-term, we have purchased the liability insurance and are moving forward with the work that we’ve been charged with,” she said. “We are hoping to work creatively with the county and/or the city and state and see if we can’t find a better resolution for this challenge. We want to make sure we’re protecting this entity.”
Wyoming Statues offer some protection as well. According to the Wyoming Recreation Safety Act, any participant in a “sport or recreational opportunity” assumes the inherent known and unknown risks of that activity and is legally responsible for any damage, injury or death as a result of that activity. “Providers” — defined as the person or governmental entity offering the sport or recreational opportunity — are not required to control inherent risks.