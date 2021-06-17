A new program adopted by the Albany County District Board of Trustees aims to create another pathway to high school graduation for at-risk students.
The board approved the New Option Wyoming pilot program, to be housed at Whiting High School, during its June meeting. The program would allow students to work toward ACT National Career Readiness Certification and earn high school credit for workplace experiences.
Whiting principal Scott Shoop introduced the program to the board last month before presenting it for approval last week.
He said he was motivated by the alarming increase in the number of students failing classes since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in an increasing number of students who are no longer on track to graduate.
“There’s an urgency,” Shoop said. “There’s a reason for us to try something out of the box to help these students.”
During the 2019-20 school year, there were 194 course failures among district students, a number that increased to 498 for the 2020-21 school year. At the end of the ‘19-20 year, 33 students in the district were not on track to graduate with their class. After the completion of the ’20-21 fall semester, that number had grown to 117 students, an increase of 255 percent. Shoop estimated that dozens of students will have joined that group now that the spring semester has been completed.
Researchers estimate that the impact from COVID-19 disruptions to student education would be felt in the education system for the next decade.
Shoop cited studies showing that high school dropouts miss out on $260,000 in lifetime earnings compared to their peers with a diploma, they make up 80% of prison populations and are nine times more likely to enter single parenthood.
“It’s not just our problem,” he said. “It’s our community’s problem.”
Through the pilot program, which students would enter at the start of their junior year, participants would participate in exploratory practicum placements and job skills training before continuing on to workplace internships. Summer employment could also count for program credit.
The program would rely on partnerships with entities such as the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services and Laramie County Community College, business partners and others.
Shoop urged the board to consider adopting the program right away so he could begin developing it in time for the coming school year. The Whiting High School facility is at capacity and the district’s budget is tight, so initial hurdles would include hiring a program coordinator and finding classroom space.
“Time is of the essence,” he said.
Board members expressed enthusiasm for the idea.
“It sounds like it’s addressing a real problem,” Nate Martin said. “Swinging the pendulum back away from this notion that not every single person has to go to college — especially if college costs a lot of money — is probably a good idea.”
Jamin Johnson said this is the most excited he’s been since joining the board.
“It is exciting to see us talking about making a tangible investment in the at-risk population in our community,” he said.