The Laramie Woman’s Club has spent the fall making holiday placemats to donate to deserving nonprofits around the community.

The group donated 110 placemats to the Eppson Center for Seniors and those who receive home meal delivery, and 12 were given to Hospice of Laramie.

“Unable to get out to join friends for lunch or partake in many of Laramie’s holiday activities, our goal was to bring some of the spirit of the holidays into their homes for the month of December,” said the group’s chairwoman, Mary Flick Monteith, in a press release.

In all, six club members sewed and finished the placemats, an effort of an estimated 256 volunteer hours. Each is labeled, “Created for you by Laramie Woman’s Club.”

Don’t miss out on scholarship opportunity

The Wyoming Community foundation will award more than $200,000 to Wyoming students this year.

Through the deadline of March 1, students can apply for scholarships for all majors, levels of study and institutions. Many scholarships support multiple years of study, but must be applied for prior to starting college.

Visit WYCF.org/scholarships to see a range of resources and for information on how to apply. You also can find information on virtual financial aid workshops and advice on applying for scholarships.

Students in Albany County also are eligible to apply for the Path-away scholarship, an award that pays $5,000 a year for up to four years established by an anonymous donor for students who want to study out of state.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus