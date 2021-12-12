...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming west of Interstate 25. This
includes but is not limited to Rawlins, Arlington, Laramie,
Douglas, Wheatland, Bordeaux and Vedauwoo.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. In addition, areas of blowing snow will also reduce
visibility to less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
The Laramie Woman’s Club has spent the fall making holiday placemats to donate to deserving nonprofits around the community.
The group donated 110 placemats to the Eppson Center for Seniors and those who receive home meal delivery, and 12 were given to Hospice of Laramie.
“Unable to get out to join friends for lunch or partake in many of Laramie’s holiday activities, our goal was to bring some of the spirit of the holidays into their homes for the month of December,” said the group’s chairwoman, Mary Flick Monteith, in a press release.
In all, six club members sewed and finished the placemats, an effort of an estimated 256 volunteer hours. Each is labeled, “Created for you by Laramie Woman’s Club.”
Don’t miss out on scholarship opportunity
The Wyoming Community foundation will award more than $200,000 to Wyoming students this year.
Through the deadline of March 1, students can apply for scholarships for all majors, levels of study and institutions. Many scholarships support multiple years of study, but must be applied for prior to starting college.
Visit WYCF.org/scholarships to see a range of resources and for information on how to apply. You also can find information on virtual financial aid workshops and advice on applying for scholarships.
Students in Albany County also are eligible to apply for the Path-away scholarship, an award that pays $5,000 a year for up to four years established by an anonymous donor for students who want to study out of state.