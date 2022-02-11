Orbeez guns have gained popularity over the past few weeks because of a TikTok trend. This screenshot from the Orbeez website shows one of the company’s products. Laramie Police Department has responded to multiple calls of passersby getting caught in the crossfire.
A recent TikTok challenge gone awry has prompted the Laramie Police Department to remind people about the local rules of using airsoft guns and other toy projectiles in public.
Over the past few weeks, the LPD has responded to calls of kids shooting passersby with Orbeez guns, said department spokesperson Ryan Thompson.
The toys, which run anywhere from $50 to $130 on Amazon, project small balls of gel known as Orbeez, a popular toy used for anything from spa treatments to crafting.
City ordinance prohibits the use of slingshots, catapults, spring or air guns within city limits, unless permitted for special situations like Boy Scout or 4-H activities.
The law states that anyone using these types of toy weapons on private property should be 18 or older, but the chances of law enforcement getting involved with a minor using an airsoft toy in private is very low, Thompson said.
Issues start to arise when the games happen in public and people not involved are hit with projectiles.
While conflicts over the Orbeez guns in Laramie have been minor, two children in Vernal, Utah, are facing charges. They’re suspected of shooting at people from a moving vehicle.