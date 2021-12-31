Boomerang Writer

Wyoming wind and snow will continue to make its mark on the holiday season heading into the New Year.

Although the weather could throw a kink in some weekend plans, it also could be a sign of long-term climate progress as Albany County enters 2022 still in a drought that began in 2020.

As of Thursday morning, Laramie’s annual precipitation this year has been 9.21 inches, 1.29 inches below the average of 10.5 inches, said Matthew Brothers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. This fall was much drier than normal, with September, October and November all producing below their monthly averages for precipitation, said Matthew Brothers.

Although below normal, this year’s precipitation has been a large improvement from 2020, when the Laramie area only measured 6.02 inches.

Brothers said that with one day left in 2021, there’s still a chance the area could see more snow before midnight tonight.

Snowy Range Ski Area received 2 inches of new snow overnight Wednesday and 4 inches of new snow overall between Wednesday and Thursday morning. The area also boasts a base ranging from 36-60 inches.

Anyone celebrating the New Year should plan on some snow and cold, Brothers said.

The National Weather Service expects light snow showers and blowing snow beginning New Year’s Eve, with a possibility of 1 to 3 inches of total precipitation continuing into Saturday night. Higher peaks in the Snowy Range could see about a foot of precipitation.

The wind chill New Year’s Day could get as cold as minus 20 degrees, he said. People celebrating may want to resolve to sit by the fire while making their resolutions for the New Year.

For more information on road closures, to view webcams and get the latest road updates, visit tinyurl.com/4csh3rfa.

