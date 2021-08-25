A new program through Laramie Foster Closet aims to outfit Albany County School District students with clothing, shoes and hygiene essentials.
Cody’s Closet, named for 9-year-old Cody Vazqueztell, is set to launch the first day of school, which is Thursday.
Jennifer Vazqueztell is Cody’s mother an executive director of Laramie Foster Closet. She said her son’s passion for wanting all kids to have what they need drives the vision of the new effort.
Taking the Laramie Foster Closet model to the schools “is a natural way for us to step in and help kids,” she said.
Through Cody’s Closet, the Laramie Foster Closet will work with five district schools this year to supply them with new shoes, socks, underwear and other clothing. School nurses, teachers and counselors can distribute the items as needed.
For students who have a greater clothing need, Laramie Foster Closet will deliver a duffel bag to the school filled with a week’s worth of clothing, pajamas and new shoes in the student’s size.
“It fixes the immediate problem as well as a longer-term problem,” Vazqueztell. “Our hope is to keep more kids out of foster care.”
Vazqueztell said she’s been supplying district staff with clothing on an informal basis for several years and realized that the need requires a more concerted effort.
“A lot of kids that go to school just don’t have the clothing and the shoes that they need,” she said. “It can lead to stigma, bullying, increased absenteeism, and it can eventually lead to dropping out of school for those kids.”
Participating schools are Laramie Middle School, Linford Elementary, Slade Elementary, Spring Creek Elementary and the University of Wyoming Lab School. Vazqueztell said others are welcome to join at any time.
“Our goal is to fill a need because we saw a need and to make school a more uplifting experience where kids can focus on learning,” she said.
Lisa Theis, who is based at Laramie Middle School, is the district’s School Success liaison, a program that serves as a hub for families facing financial hardships or at risk of homelessness.
She said she’s excited about Cody’s Closet because it’ll reach into multiple schools and impact families across the district.
Students need clothes for many reasons, she said. Sometimes they don’t have the right shoes for P.E. class or their socks got wet walking to school in the snow. Sometimes family finances are stretched thin and a student hits a growth spurt.
“If we can help take a piece of that pie and leave a little extra money for other things, or something fun, that’s what we like to do,” she said.
Theis said providing extra resources for families also helps the district in its mission of educating students.
“Sometimes that outward appearance makes a huge difference — you come into school with a better attitude, you’re feeling good, you’re ready to learn, you’re energized about being around other kids,” she said.
Since planning for the project began last spring, Laramie Foster Closet has been buying new supplies and collecting gently used items. Vazqueztell said they’re accepting donations of cash, new or like-new clothing and travel-sized hygiene items. Cody’s Closet will distribute items in children’s sizes 5T-10/12 and adult sizes XS-XL.
“It’s another way for people in the community to step up if they want to,” she said.
Pajamas, socks, underwear and long underwear are always in need. Active wear is a high-demand category, and children get excited about on-trend pop culture references such as Minecraft, Among Us and Dora the Explorer.
The Laramie Foster Closet opened in 2016, initially operating out of a donated shipping container in the parking lot of First Christian Church. It’s now located at the Laramie Plains Civic Center.
The foundational aim of the operation is to outfit foster families and children entering foster care with clothing and other necessities such as car seats and beds. The nonprofit recently opened a Cheyenne branch, and it now supports families across southeast Wyoming.
Vazqueztell said the Laramie Foster Closet is always in need of volunteers to help sort clothing, especially with the imminent launch of Cody’s Closet. To volunteer or to make a donation, call 561-729-2945 or visit sewyofosterclosets.com.