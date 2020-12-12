(Editor’s note: The majority of this article taken from a 2018 article by Jordan Achs and updated.)
Just over one month after the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in American history, the Laramie Jewish Community Center hosted a public Menorah Lighting Ceremony to celebrate life and “bring light into this world.”
Organized in part to show solidarity with the lives lost at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after a man shot and killed 11 congregation members on Oct. 27, Laramie’s first public menorah lighting also celebrated the first night of Chanukah that year.
At the time, Laurie Richmond, president of the Laramie Jewish Community Center, said she did not feel a presence of anti-Semitism in Laramie, and the event wasn’t meant to be somber or sad.
“It will be a celebration of life, because as Jews, we’re always celebrating life,” Richmond said. “For every disaster, every catastrophe that befalls us, we’re told to do another mitzvah — another good deed, something that will bring light into this world. It won’t be a time for sorrow or vigil.”
Chanukah is deeply rooted in tradition, and in the past, the Menorah Lighting Ceremony featured many of the traditional Chanukah dishes and treats, including potato latkes and kosher donuts filled with jelly (sufganiyot) In the past, the public lighting was also filled with games, songs and ceremonies. Due to the pandemic, this year’s event will be of a low-key nature.
Of the menorah itself, Richmond said the 9-foot tall menorah that will be lit Sunday night was a mitzvah (a good deed) a generous gift, from someone in Jackson Hole.
The lighting willl be conducted by Rabbi Zalman Mendelsohn, with the Chabad-Lubavitch of Wyoming in Jackson Hole.
“We’re part of a community,” Richmond said. “It’s just to show people what we do, what it’s about, so there’s no mystery.”
While the idea for the event in Laramie came in part from Mendelsohn, Richmond said the act of lighting menorahs in public spaces came from an idea The Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, had before he died in 1994.
“Basically, it was the idea to bring some light at this time and season, as we always think of light as overcoming darkness and that with love, we overcome hatred,” Richmond said.
More than just a time to come together, Richmond said she wants the menorah to be symbol of religious freedom in Laramie.
“This is just something to bring some light – albeit it’s a massive menorah,” Richmond said. “I want the menorah to serve as a symbol of Laramie’s dedication to preserve and encourage the right and liberty of all of its citizens to worship freely, celebrate openly and share in our diversity with pride.”
The event is free and open to the public.