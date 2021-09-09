...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Thursday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires over the western United
States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
THURSDAY FOR FWZ 301 AND 311...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
FWZ 301...302...303 AND NORTHERN 308...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 302, 303, AND 308...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 302...303 and Northern 308.
* WIND...West to northwest winds around 15 to 20 MPH with
occasional gusts 30 to 35 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...6.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Vehicles line up for gas at the Tumbleweed Express gas station this past spring. The station is the only nonconforming use within Albany County’s Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone, qualifying for grandfathered status despite an extended closure.
A public hearing to discuss proposed changes to regulations governing the county’s Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone is scheduled for Nov. 2, and proposed changes are available for public inspection and comment.
The Albany County Commission has been drafting its own changes to the regulations for the past few months after receiving a draft from the county Planning and Zoning Commission last spring. The commission still hasn’t resolved whether its own changes must be recertified by Planning and Zoning, which would set the process back another few months.
County zoning regulations guide development within the area of the county that overlies the shallow aquifer that supplies more than half of Laramie’s drinking water.
Among the proposed changes is a minimum lot size for development within the zone that would allow only one dwelling per 35 acres, whereas the current regulations have no minimum lot size requirement.
A site-specific investigation would be required for zoning certificates, subdivision permits, conditional use requests and zoning changes, and all such requests also would require approval by the commission. A site-specific investigation is now required for development.
Proposals for subsurface wastewater disposal would require compliance with all Wyoming Department of Quality standards in addition to county regulations. No expansion would be allowed of pre-existing nonconforming uses.
The commission has been working on and off the past two years to update the regulations, prompted by the re-opening of the Tumbleweed Express gas station in 2019 despite an extended closure. Gas stations are a prohibited use within the special zoning district.
The planning and zoning commission forwarded a draft of the rules to the commission earlier this year, but commissioners didn’t want to accept the draft and instead made their own changes.
County planner David Gertsch suggested the commission consider holding the public hearing in the district courtroom on the third floor of the Albany County Courthouse, a location reserved for meetings that might draw a crowd.
“There is the possibility there may be a lot of people,” he said.