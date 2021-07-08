Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING FOR THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FWZ 301...302...304...305...307...308 AND 309... ...RED FLAG WARNING FOR FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FWZ 304...305...307... AND 308... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 305, 307, AND 308... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 305, 307, AND 308... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WIND...West to southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 36 mph. * HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&