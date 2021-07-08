The Albany County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Albany County Courthouse to vote on whether to approve ConnectGen’s application for a permit from the county to build the Rail Tie Wind Project.
The commission hosted a public hearing on June 1 and has 45 days from that date to make its final decision.
The Rail Tie Wind Project proposes 120 wind turbines each about 600 feet tall on 26,000 acres of public and private land south of Laramie near Tie Siding. Construction of the 500-megawatt project would start early next year, and the project would connect to a transmission line that runs through the southern portion of the project area. ConnectGen is in the midst of county, state and federal permitting for the project.
As part of its decision-making process, commissioners sent ConnectGen a series of questions in late June. ConnectGen’s written responses to those 18 questions have been posted on the county’s website, www.co.albany.wy.us.
Commissioners asked ConnectGen about its transportation plan, delivery schedule, agreement with Union Pacific Railroad, revegetation plan, fire suppression plan, acoustic modeling, blasting plan, lighting system status, potential energy customers, shadow flicker and enforcement plan.
ConnectGen said it has been working with county officials to develop a road use agreement, which will be in place prior to the start of construction. It will widen county roads to 28 feet where they’re not wide enough to accommodate turbine deliveries, which would occur from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.
The company has developed a revegetation plan that includes re-seeding disturbed soil and fully reclaiming the project area at the end of the project life.
As one of its environmental protect measures, ConnectGen said it plans to avoid construction from Nov. 15-April 30 in areas that overlap with mule deer crucial winter range, which includes about 1,600 acres of the project area.
ConnectGen said avian surveys conducted during the past few years, as well as published mortality data from other wind projects in the region, suggest there’s not a high risk of mortality for migratory birds. The company will continue monitoring bird mortality during the project lifetime but doesn’t plan any mitigation during migration periods.
ConnectGen isn’t planning to put fire suppression systems in the turbine nacelles themselves, saying that turbine fires in rangeland settings are best contained from the ground.
“It is ConnectGen’s opinion that the cost of such systems would be spent more effectively as direct funding to local fire departments, which make resources available to any fire in the area, not just one related to the (p)roject,” company officials wrote.
ConnectGen said it was confident in the accuracy of its acoustic modeling, but it would be willing to commission a third-party engineer to conduct additional acoustic measurements during the project’s operation if there were complaints from a landowner.
“ConnectGen would then seek to remedy the issue in a manner acceptable to the affected landowner,” company officials wrote.
ConnectGen said a solar project wasn’t considered for the Rail Tie project area for several reasons. Among them, wind is a much better resource than solar in that particular area, there’s limited demand for Wyoming solar power, and ConnectGen would prefer to put a solar development in an area near a lower voltage substation, not a transmission line, to save money.
The company said it will apply for permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to use an aircraft detection lighting system once it has completed final engineering and micro-siting. In the meantime, the company has been meeting with vendors to find an appropriate system for the project.
“ConnectGen is confident that it can obtain approval for the use of ADLS,” officials wrote.
ConnectGen said it plans to own and operate the Rail Tie project itself and does not plan to sell it. The company doesn’t have customer for the project yet but it confident there will be a buyer as the project proceeds.
“There is no scenario where the (Rail Tie Wind Project) would be built without a buyer,” officials wrote.