Reading of literary classic set for Friday

Relative Theatrics and the Laramie Main Street Alliance will present a reading of the Heather Chrisler adaptation of the play “Little Women” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Wyo Theater, 211 S. Second St.

There is no admission to attend, but donations are encouraged for this fundraiser for the Revive the Wyo campaign.

This verbal adaptation presents four actors in an attic retelling the classic novel by Louisa My Alcott. Using found objects from across time, they create senses of love, loss and an ever-glowing warmth of the March family hearth.

The audience will be drawn along a journey of artistic self-discovery and coming of age as Jo struggles to become the writer she longs to be amid the triumphs and troubles of the other charaters.

For more information, visit laramiemainstreet.org/thewyo.

