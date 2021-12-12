Reading of literary classic set for Friday

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming west of Interstate 25. This
includes but is not limited to Rawlins, Arlington, Laramie,
Douglas, Wheatland, Bordeaux and Vedauwoo.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. In addition, areas of blowing snow will also reduce
visibility to less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Relative Theatrics and the Laramie Main Street Alliance will present a reading of the Heather Chrisler adaptation of the play “Little Women” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Wyo Theater, 211 S. Second St.
There is no admission to attend, but donations are encouraged for this fundraiser for the Revive the Wyo campaign.
This verbal adaptation presents four actors in an attic retelling the classic novel by Louisa My Alcott. Using found objects from across time, they create senses of love, loss and an ever-glowing warmth of the March family hearth.
The audience will be drawn along a journey of artistic self-discovery and coming of age as Jo struggles to become the writer she longs to be amid the triumphs and troubles of the other charaters.