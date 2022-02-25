Winter storms that have blown through southern Wyoming this week bringing snow and subzero temperatures have had varying impacts on the state's snowpack.
Statewide, the average snowpack is at 84% of the median amount, down eight percentage points from this time last year and 32 points from 2020, according to a report from the National Resources Conservation Service.
The highest snowpack is in the Laramie and Wind River basins, which are both at 96% of the median as of Tuesday.
Snowpack in the Laramie Basin is higher than it was this time last year and lower than in 2020, when it was at 125% of the median.
Despite the recent blast of winter, snowpack in Laramie was down two percentage points compared to the same time last week and six points from where it was two weeks ago.
Things are looking much wetter up in the mountains. Snowy Range Ski Area reports 11 inches of new snow over the past eight days, including 4 inches between Monday and Wednesday morning.
At Brooklyn Lake in the Snowy Range, the snow water equivalent was at 101% of the median as of Wednesday.
Typically, most of Laramie’s precipitation comes in the spring. There are still about two months until the median peak for snowpack, which is April 25.
The lowest snowpack in the state is in the South Platte River Basin, at 63% of the median.
Medians in the Upper Green River Basin are at 81%, down from previous years. The same is true for the Lower Green River Basin, which is at 90% of the median.
Temperatures are expected to be below average across the state through the end of the week, then increase to above average next week.