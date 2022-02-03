...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20
to 30 below zero with isolated colder wind chills possible.
* WHERE...Rawlins, Saratoga, Elk Mountain, Laramie, Douglas,
Lusk, Chadron, Alliance and Hemingford.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 20 to 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The American Red Cross of Wyoming is assisting a Laramie family after a fire broke out in their mobile home Wednesday.
The Laramie Fire Department responded to an 11:02 a.m. call to respond to the home on North 9th Street.
Two adults and two children were in the structure at the time of the fire, said Fire Department spokesperson Michael Hotchkiss. They were taken to the hospital and expected to be released soon afterward.
An initial investigation suggests the fire started on the exterior of the house from an appliance that was being used to thaw out frozen pipes, he said. The fire appeared to start underneath the house and move its way up an exterior wall, with minimal damage to the interior.
The family will be displaced from their home for the time being, as firefighters had to cut a hole in the wall to ensure the blaze was completely extinguished, Hotchkiss said. It took about 30 minutes to put the fire out. Three fire engines, two ambulances, energy and power companies and the Laramie Police Department also responded.
After being checked out at the hospital, the Red Cross of Wyoming contacted the family and is offering financial assistance for a hotel room, food, clothing and other necessities, said spokesperson Dennis Hughes. The organization will continue to follow up with the family for 30-45 days.
Hotchkiss also reminds residents to use extra care when tending to frozen pipes.