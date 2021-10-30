Legislative redistricting work continues around the state and in Albany County, with another local meeting set for next week.
A work session is scheduled from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday in the large meeting room of the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. A link to watch the meeting online via Zoom is available on the Albany County website.
Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales said the meeting will include discussion of a draft proposal developed by Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, as well as any other proposals put forth. Members of Albany County’s legislative delegation also have been invited to the meeting.
“The public is invited to prepare any redistricting plans that they may have in mind,” Gonzales said. “It’ll be a collaboration and discussion among the Albany County delegation and the public and stakeholders.”
Residents also can submit their own maps through a portal hosted by the state and follow the statewide process at wyoleg.gov. Local efforts have been cataloged online at co.albany.wy.us/477/redistricting.
Redistricting is a mandate of the Wyoming Constitution that happens during the legislative session following each decennial federal census. The constitution calls for at least two representatives per senator, guided by the census count.
Wyoming now has 30 senators and 60 representatives, and Albany County looks poised to retain its four representatives and two senators. However, the boundaries of the local districts will have to change because of population shifts over the past 10 years.
The statewide process began in August with meetings of the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, which is leading the process. The committee divided the state into nine regions as a starting point for discussions, and Albany County was assigned its own region and preliminarily allotted four representatives and two senators, as it has now. Regions have until early December to submit maps for their areas to the elections committee.
According to the census estimate, Albany County was one of nine counties to gain residents, its population increasing by 767 people from 2010-2020, an increase of 2.11%. The state as a whole gained 13,000 people for an increase of 2.3%.
The ideal House district would include about 9,600 people, with all districts required to be within 5% of that number. Priority will be given to keeping communities of interest together such as counties, school districts and municipal areas.
Within the county, House Districts 13, 45 and 46 are now outside the allowed deviation. HD 13, which is within Laramie city limits, is 14.3% smaller. HD 45 on Laramie’s west side is 11.5% smaller. HD 46 covering the southern part of the county is 6.75% larger.
Senate District 9 consists mainly of the city of Laramie and is about 13% too small. SD 10 includes the rest of Albany County minus Laramie and Rock River. It’s currently in compliance, being about 4.4% larger than the ideal size of 19,228 people per senate district.
“The lines within the (county) will need to change significantly. There’s no two ways about it,” said Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, during a September work session.
Although Albany County residents might prefer that county borders also contain its legislative districts, local proposals are subject to the needs of neighbors to the east and west.
For example, in 2010, legislators pulled Rock River’s 240 voters into the sprawling HD 47, which runs from Albany County to west of Rock Springs, excluding the city of Rawlins in the middle. It’s the largest legislative district in the continental U.S. and even larger than several states. That district is now almost 20% smaller than the ideal size.
The elections committee met earlier in October and made plans to meet again in mid-November and early December. Its goal is to prepare a draft proposal that will be ready for review before next year’s legislative session.
As the bill moves through the session, it will be up for amendment and debate numerous times, during which delegations will need to argue the priorities of their communities.
Gonzales said Albany County officials welcome public feedback as the process continues.
“We want to be open and transparent and get public involvement,” she said. “That is the key to the success of providing a plan for our region.”