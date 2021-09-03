Registration is open for the University of Wyoming’s World Language and Culture Program, which offers free weekly language and culture classes during the fall semester.
All sessions are open to the community and will happen online via Zoom.
The fall schedule includes 21 classes in Arabic and Sudanese culture, Arabic and Egyptian culture, Armenian, German, French, Hebrew, Korean, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, Sinhala and Sri Lankan culture, Spanish and Argentinian culture, Spanish and Cuban culture, Turkish and Uzbek and central Asian culture. There also are two classes offering American culture and English conversation.
Registration is open through Sept. 10, with classes scheduled to start Sept. 13 and run through Dec. 11. Class schedules and reservation information are available at uwyo.edu/wlcp. The program also has a Facebook page.
The World Language and Culture Program was launched in 2014 by Dilnoza Khasilova, who was a UW graduate student at the time. She envisioned a service-learning program building an international community across cultures.
“This program provides the opportunity for cross-cultural understanding and engagement, service learning and teaching, volunteerism, internationalization, and language and culture exposure in an informal context,” she said.
Khasilova earned a doctorate in literacy studies and now works in UW’s Global Engagement Office. She turned the World Language and Culture Program into its own nonprofit last year.
All instructors are volunteers and native speakers of the target languages. Classes are structured informally and aimed at offering exposure to languages and culture, though not necessarily formal teaching. Instructors answer questions, guide conversation practice, offer cultural background and direct students to additional resources if they wish to dig deeper in their language training.
“It is more cross-cultural building and informally learning about language and culture,” Khasilova said. “(Students) build basic conversational skills and are able to ask questions or practice the areas that they’re studying.”
The program includes languages not often taught locally, for which students may not even be able to find a teacher.
“I started teaching Uzbek language because there are no online resources at all,” she said. “We have people who want to learn and go to central Asia, for example.”
She modeled the program on her own experience learning English while growing up in Uzbekistan. She participated in free classes taught by Peace Corps volunteers, which allowed her to practice conversation skills that supplemented the English training she received in school.
“They taught English in a non-formal setting, but I had a passion,” she said. “I loved the language and I loved the people.”
Because classes are offered virtually, students and teachers don’t have to be located in Laramie. Last spring’s participants came from 13 states and five countries, which fits in with Khasilova’s vision for the program.
“The goal is to bring local people into a global area, and also global people to Wyoming, so they learn from the people of Wyoming about their culture,” she said.
The program welcomes volunteer instructors who want to share their language, culture and traditions.