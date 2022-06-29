A 28-year-old Laramie woman has been arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse at a campsite in the Miracle Mile area along the North Platte River northeast of Rawlins.
The arrest, announced Monday evening in a Carbon County Sheriff’s Office press release, was the result of an investigation following the alleged abuse last month.
Danisha Bynum has been charged with felony child abuse, two counts of endangering a child and felony possession of a controlled substance, which has been identified as methamphetamine.
The investigation began at about 4 p.m. May 21 when the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office forwarded a report to the CCSO of a possible child abuse incident that happened at a campsite north of Seminoe Dam, according the press release.
CCSO Sgt. John Moore, Deputy Caleb Schultz and Investigator Dale Miller responded to the area and found the campsite where the alleged abuse happened.
“While on scene, Investigator Miller received information from Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Taylor Courtney about what his office had been able to uncover concerning the abuse,” the press release says.
Based on that information, Miller drove to Casper to assist the NCSO in conducting interviews, which led to identifying Bynum as a suspect, witnesses to the incident and the alleged victim.
The release didn’t elaborate about the nature of the alleged abuse, when Bynum was arrested or whether she remains in custody. The children who were camping at the site at the time have been placed in protective custody with the Wyoming Department of Family Services.
The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation is ongoing and no other information will be released at this time.