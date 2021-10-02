Commission Heber Richardson has denied an accusation that he consumed wine during a joint meeting of the Albany County Board of Commissioners and the Laramie City Council on Tuesday evening.
During an interview Friday, he explained that he has Type 1 diabetes, and the beverage that he was drinking during the meeting was juice, as his blood sugar was low. The meeting was conducted online via Zoom, and he had asked his daughter to bring him a drink because he didn’t want to walk away from the screen.
“I wasn’t even conscious of the fact that somebody might say something about me,” Richardson said.
Following Tuesday’s meeting, Evelyn Hill, a member of the Environmental Advisory Committee, wrote a letter to the Boomerang expressing dismay at Richardson’s behavior and accusing him of being disrespectful of presenters. She also said she left the meeting in frustration.
Richardson speculated that his political leaning may have contributed to the impression.
“Everyone has a confirmation bias, and EAC doesn’t like me because they think I’m wrong on the aquifer,” he said.
Richardson said others on the Board of Commissioners are familiar with his condition and aware that he occasionally takes steps to manage it during meetings. Tuesday’s meeting ran about 3.5 hours.