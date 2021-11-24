Volunteers from First Interstate Bank load up containers stuffed with generous portions of a traditional Thansgiving dinner Tuesday afternoon at the Laramie Soup Kitchen. The Soup Kitchen, in partnership with Laramie Interfaith and Laramie Connections Center prepared about 400 meals to be delivered to people and families in need. They are, clockwise from bottom, Torie Haze, Kent wood, Debbie Heggie and Tamra Morgan.
Tamra Morgan, a vounteer from First Interstate Bank, isn't stingy with the drewwing or yams while helping compose hundreds of microwavable Thanksgiving meals Tuesday at the Laramie Soup Kitchen.
Laramie Soup Kitchen team member Anna george seals Thanksgiving meals to be delivered this season. She also puts water-resistant stickers on them with mocrowave directions to reheat the meals.
Volunteers and Laramie Soup Kitchen staff have been working overtime this week to prepare hundreds of Thanksgiving meals for delivery to deserving people and families in the area.
Laramie Connections Center began delivering the meals Tuesday evening and will continue today. The meals are generous, with enough turkey, stuffing, yams, green bean casserole and other holiday staples to provide enough for people to also enjoy some leftovers.
Soup Kitchen Executive Director Ted Cramer said the annual effort is expected to deliver about 400 meals, but there also usually is enough left over that volunteers go door-to-door offering Thanksgiving meals. He said people at hotels and other travelers away from home usually seem especially grateful.
“The responses we got back (last year) from people in those motels were they were so glad to not be forgotten,” he said last week.
Those who may have missed signing up for a Soup Kitchen meal can still eat free on Thanksgiving Day at the Eppson Center for Seniors beginning at 11 a.m.