Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF SNOW AND DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS WILL CONTINUE THIS WEEKEND... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Laramie Valley, including Laramie and Bosler. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional snowfall of 2 to 4 inches expected, could cause icy roads. Blowing and drifting snow may also impact the Interstate 80 corridor. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&