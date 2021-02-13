...PERIODS OF SNOW AND DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS WILL CONTINUE
THIS WEEKEND...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM
MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, including Laramie and Bosler.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional snowfall of 2 to 4 inches
expected, could cause icy roads. Blowing and drifting snow may
also impact the Interstate 80 corridor.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&