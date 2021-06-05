Rooted in Laramie is set to put more than 50 trees in the ground in early June, and it’s looking for volunteers to help with the project.
The nonprofit organization devoted to increasing and diversifying Laramie’s tree canopy is entering its third planting season. The group has been planting trees since 2019, and will reach its 200th tree this summer, said board chair Hilery Lindmier.
Rooted in Laramie offers a variety of trees at a discounted price and plants them in front yards around town once or twice a year. The group also aims to educate the community about proper tree care.
“Planting trees is great, but creating tree advocates is also really important,” Lindmier said.
Tree care includes knowing how to prune young trees and recognize signs of disease. Laramie residents may take their large trees for granted, but they need water on a regular basis, especially during dry spells.
“Hopefully, highlighting some of that will help the trees that are planted, and the existing ones, do even better,” Lindmier said.
Rooted in Laramie plans to plant 54 trees around town on June 12, and volunteers can join groups of three to help. No experience is necessary, as each group will be led by an experienced crew leader.
Those who don’t want to spend the day digging holes in the ground can help with prepping trees and managing logistics. Rooted in Laramie also has a few openings on its board. Volunteers can fill out an application at rootedinlaramie.org.
“We can use volunteers in different ways,” Lindmier said.
In July, the group plans to survey the trees it planted in 2019 and 2020 to see how they’re doing and unstake trees that look established. They’ll update their records as to what varieties appear to be doing well.
“We’ll see if we can discover some new ones that can survive in our climate,” she said.
As of earlier this week, there was only one tree yet to be sold for the June 12 planting.
One Rooted in Laramie partner is the Shawver Tree Fund, which is providing 10 thunderchild crabapple trees that will go in front yards and several city parks. The popular ornamental tree has soft pink flowers in the spring and dark purple foliage that turns dark red in the fall.