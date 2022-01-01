In the first minutes of New Year’s Day, parents Matt and Hailey Myrick welcomed Laramie’s newest resident and first baby of 2022.

Ryan Finley Aiden Myrick, weighing 8 pounds and measuring 20 inches long, was born at Ivinson Memorial Hospital at 12:36 a.m.

“We’re very excited to have a new baby,” said his mother, Hailey Myrick. “This is our fourth.”

Baby Ryan will head home Sunday to meet his grandparents and his siblings, who are ages 7, 3 and 16 months.

Hailey Myrick said the birth was a bit of a surprise because her original due date was Jan. 8. After an early induction, she expected to give birth Dec. 31, but the baby held on until the New Year.

The Myricks also didn’t know the gender of the baby ahead of time. They had a list of names prepared for both, but ended up throwing them out because none of them seemed to fit.

After a long time considering names, they finally settled on Ryan Finley Aiden.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the couple didn't have any visitors during the birth.

“It was very calm,” Hailey Myrick said. “There’s always wonderful staff here, and it’s a great experience welcoming a new baby.”

The Myricks moved back to Laramie less than a year ago, making Ryan their second child to be born at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Their other two children were born in Sheridan.

She said that having a New Year's baby was an exciting and memorable experience.

“There will be some really fun birthday parties going forward,” she said.

Ryan joins a group of New Year’s babies born around the world. Newborns in New York, Scotland and Detroit also were born shortly after midnight.

