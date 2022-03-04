Laramie Interfaith has received a $34,000 donation from the Sally C.P. Dieterich Living Trust and its trustees, Lewis and Donna Bagby.
The local outreach organization announced the donation Thursday, which was made in honor of the memory of Sally Dieterich, who died Aug. 1, 2021. She had been a member of the Laramie community since 1959, where she pursued her passing for teaching kindergarten at Washington, Slade and Nellie Iles schools.
“She was charming, smart and lots of fun,” said trustee Donna Bagby in an email. “She and her husband, Herb Dieterich, loved our town and enjoyed a life here surrounded by devoted friends of all ages.”
She was known for her support of local nonprofit agencies, a love for animals and her easy expressions of gratitude and appreciation of others.
“She was dedicated to keeping our environment safe and beautiful, and her love of animals was known to all,” Donna Bagby said. “She felt it was important to support the people and groups who make the world a better place.”
In addition to her gift to Laramie Interfaith, she made substantial contributions to Albany County Public Library, Home on the Range, the Laramie Animal Welfare Society, Animal Defense Fund, Wyoming Nature Conservancy, Laramie Soup Kitchen and Feeding Laramie Valley.
“We hope that the donation will inspire others to consider giving to Laramie Interfaith as well,” said trustee Lewis Bagby.
The donation will support Laramie Interfaith’s main mission of providing for basic needs through its food pantry and housing assistance.