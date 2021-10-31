Hundreds of parents and kids in costume make their way through downtown Laramie on Saturday morning for the annual Scaramie trick-or-treat bonanza. Scaramie too a year off last year because of the pandemic, but returned this year to find mild, fall weather and plenty of sunshine.
Georgia Keller, 4, is a colorful witch as she gets some candy from Anna Augstin (aka Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz”) at the Curiosity Shoppe on 2nd Avenue in downtown Laramie for the 2021 Scaramie costume crawl and trick-or-treat event. Scaramie was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greg Johnson/Laramie Boomerang
Slyvia and Dmitri Shaw were a pair of big, bad wolves while walking along 2nd Street in downtown Laramie on Saturday morning.