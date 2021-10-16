The Albany County School District Board of Trustees have approved the use of a rapid COVID-19 test that will be offered by school nurses to symptomatic students and staff.
The test from Cue Health uses a nasal sample to test for COVID-19, with results delivered in 15-20 minutes. The test will be administered during school hours to staff members or students, with parental permission, exhibiting symptoms associated with COVID-19. Those symptoms include fever, cough, fatigue, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting and body aches, among others.
Superintendent Jubal Yennie said the test would be offered to students and staff who are being sent home because of illness.
“The nurses can administer the test on their way out of school, and that gives parents some information,” he said.
In the future, the test also could be given to someone who has been identified as a close contact and is facing a 14-day quarantine, he said.
“We are working through it,” he said. “This is one of those questions out there that we are talking about.”
Yennie emphasized that the Cue Health test would not be used for screening or surveilling students or staff members, and it would remain optional.
“Under no circumstances would this be mandated,” he said.
Written permission will be required for all testing. The Cue Health mobile application automatically reports test results to health authorities.
The school board approved the use of the test by a 7-0 vote during its meeting Wednesday evening. Trustees Nate Martin and Mark Bittner were absent.
The board also extended its public health measures taken in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including a requirement that face masks be work in all district buildings and on buses, through Nov. 12.