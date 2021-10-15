The Albany County School District Board of Trustees voted 6-1 Wednesday night to extend the universal mask requirement in district facilities through Nov. 12.
Trustee Jason Tangeman voted against the mandate while trustees Nate Martin and Mark Bittner were absent.
While the original motion called for extending the mandate through Dec. 17, Trustee Kim Sorenson proposed amending the date, which was approved unanimously.
“I’m wondering if we can’t achieve things by rolling back and discussing this in November,” he said.
Regarding the district’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies, the main concern of the board was the number of students required to quarantine after being identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to guidelines for K-12 schools issued by the Wyoming Department of Health, a person in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 should self-monitor for symptoms if both parties were wearing masks. If one or both people weren’t wearing a mask, the close contact is required to quarantine for up to 14 days after the exposure.
The department defines close contact as being within 6 feet of a person who tests positive for COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes, starting 48 hours before the onset of symptoms.
Trustee Jamin Johnson said he’s been hearing from parents that the burdensome quarantine orders are being issued unevenly between buildings in the district.
“We seem to be on the side of caution too far to one extreme,” he said. “We’re removing kids from a learning environment when they’ve already experienced tremendous learning loss.”
He described the mood among parents as dismay, frustration and exhaustion at the sheer number of quarantines being issued.
“I don’t get the sense that there’s a clear understanding among our school nurses — not to call them out — on when to remove close contacts from schools,” he said.
Tangeman said some in the community have been calling the quarantine rules an overreaction and an exercise in futility.
“We need to come up with a plan where we’re not sending well kids home,” he said. “That’s a really frustrating position for the state and county to take.”
Trustee Emily Sigel Stanton echoed her colleagues.
“Most of these kids that are quarantined are not coming up with COVID,” she said. “We might be using that quarantine too much and keeping kids out of school when they could be in school.”
Superintendent Jubal Yennie admitted there was tension in maintaining safety and implementing quarantine guidelines, and said he’s been talking constantly with health officials.
He said “things are coming down the pike” regarding mitigations to quarantine rules, but didn’t go into specifics.
“I’m concerned about the number of days that we’re quarantining and the number of students,” he said. “I think we’re sending well students home.”
Sorenson — appearing to address critics of the board’s decisions the past few weeks — said that even if a mask mandate was proving hard to enforce, it needs to be enforced.
“When I hear that we’re on a power trip, all I know is what I know. It’s not about me, and I don’t feel that from you all (on the board). What I do is for the people of our county,” he said.