The Albany County School District Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to extend the district’s mask mandate through Dec. 17 while also signaling they’d like to consider dropping the mandate in January.
By a 7-1 vote, with Trustee Jason Tangeman voting no, the board approved the mandate as part of a revision to the district’s COVID-19 mitigation plan. Dec. 17 marks the last day of school before a two-week winter break, with classes scheduled to resume Jan. 3.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health, Albany County is in the Orange Zone of COVID-19 transmission, indicating moderate-high transmission. The county has fluctuated between orange and red this fall.
The district’s plan calls for the board to consider removing the mandate when the county remains in the Yellow Zone for three consecutive weeks or the county reaches a 70% vaccination rate. Currently, 50.17% of county residents are fully vaccinated.
Superintendent Jubal Yennie said there are 20 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff members this week, and case numbers have been dropping since peaking at 156 during the week of Oct. 11.
A year ago, there were 122 cases in early November and case numbers had been climbing steadily since the first week of school.
“We’re taking a look at the data, and the data is actually looking pretty good,” he said.
Yennie said health officials are still anticipating a surge in case numbers as winter arrives and events and social gatherings move indoors.
“I’m encouraged by where we’re heading, but I think we probably need to stay the course,” he said.
Trustee Beth Bear said she’d like to discuss removing the mask mandate now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
“I would like to see us discussing masks to go optional,” she said.
The vaccine is given in two doses three weeks apart and is being administered to children locally. Health officials say fullest protection comes two weeks after the second dose.
Trustee Jamin Johnson agreed that the vaccine’s availability to children is an important development.
“That is one of the steps that has been called out as an opportunity to move back into normal life,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming, and it’s here now.”
Trustee Kim Sorenson said it would be important to see how the change of seasons affects case numbers before making any adjustments to the district’s plan.
“Let’s not pull the plug too early. I look forward to January more than I can say,” he said.
Trustee Janice Marshall said the board should allow sufficient time for every family that wants a vaccine to get one.
“I don’t want to get complacent too soon,” she said.